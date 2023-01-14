Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Alanna Oswald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of December 20, 2022 to order at 6:43 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: November 15, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting, November 29, 2022 Special School Board Meeting Re: Annual Report for the Community Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report, Job Description MARSS Coordinator/EDFI Analyst Finance: December 22 Financial Report, Bid #1307 Data Center Colocations Services Contracts, Change Orders and Leases: St. Germain’s CO#2-2022 Congdon Window Project Diploma Requests Field Trip Requests: Homecroft Extended Field Trip, Nordic Ski Training to Yellowstone Field Trip Data Sharing Agreements: None Approval of Policies Second Readings: 722 Public Data and Data Subject Requests, 534 School Meals Policy Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – December 6, 2022, Policy Committee – December 6, 2022 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – December 13, 2022 Approved Resolutions: B-12-22-3925 Certified Tax Levy 2022 Payable 2023, B-12-22-3926 Resolution Reestablishing Precincts and Polling Places for the Duluth Public School District in 2023, B-12-22-3927 Resolution of Support for the Transportation Alternative Grant for Campus Connector Segment Six to Provide Improvements to the Intersection of E. Superior St. and Congdon Park Dr. in the City of Duluth, B-12-22-3928 Authorized Bank Account Signer, B-12-22-3929 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B-12-22-3930 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools, B-12-22-3931 Establishing Combined Polling Places for the Duluth Public School District, SP-12-22-3924 Board member Attendance at 2023 MSBA Leadership Conference, HR-12-22-3932 Firemen and Oilers Bargaining Agreement Other Action Items: Approval of FY22 Audit Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of December 20, 2022 at 9:20 p.m. (Jan 14, 2023)