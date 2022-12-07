Unofficial condensed record of proceedin

Unofficial condensed record of proceedings of the Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 709 held at Duluth East Media Center, 301 North 40th Avenue East, Duluth, Minnesota 55804, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A copy of the full minutes may be seen at Suite 108 of the UHG Building, 4316 Rice Lake Rd or online at the school district’s website. Members present: Kelly Durick Eder, David Kirby, Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, Jill Lofald, Amber Sadowski, Paul Sandholm, and John Magas, Superintendent. Chair Lofald called the Regular School Board meeting of November 15, 2022 to order at 6:30 p.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was given. Received public comment, communications, and the Superintendent’s Report. Approved the Consent Agenda (other items): Minutes: October 18, 2022 Regular School Board Meeting Actions Items: Human Resources: Staffing Report, Job Descriptions for the following: Purchasing Coordinator, Accounting Supervisor, and Health Services Coordinator Finance: October 22 Financial Report, Fundraisers Contracts, Change Orders and Leases: None Diploma Requests Field Trip Requests: Denfeld Extended Field Trip Data Sharing Agreements: None Approval of Policies Second Readings: None Committee Reports: Monthly Committee of the Whole – November 1, 2022, Policy Committee – November 1, 2022 and Human Resources/Business Services Committee – November 7, 2022 Approved Resolutions: B-11-22-3921 Acceptance of Donations to Duluth Public Schools, B-11-22-3922 Acceptance of Grant Awards to Duluth Public Schools, SP-11-22-3923 Safe Firearm Storage Licensure Variances are being sought for newly hired Community Education Coordinator and Assistant Director of Special Education positions. Chair Lofald adjourned the Regular School Board meeting of November 15, 2022 at 8:37 p.m. (Dec. 7, 2022) 128321