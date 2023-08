UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AUCTION Per Minnesota

UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AUCTION Per Minnesota State Statute 471.195 the Duluth Police Department is giving notice that it will auctioning unclaimed property through Twin Ports Bid. The types of property being auctioned are general items to include: jewelry, bikes, tools and household items. Questions can be directed to Property & Evidence Specialist Jen Goad at 218-730-5444. (Aug. 26; Sept 2, 2023) 254105

