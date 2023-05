UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AUCTION Per Minnesota State Statute 471.195 the Duluth Police Department is giving notice that it will be auctioning unclaimed property through K-bid.com. The types of property being auctionedare general items to include: jewelry, bikes, tools and household items. Questions can be directed to Property & Evidence Specialist Jen Goad at 218-730- 5444. (May 31; June 7, 2023) 228785