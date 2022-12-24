Town of Normanna: Affidavits of Candidac

Town of Normanna: Affidavits of Candidacy for the following offices to be filled at the March 14, 2023 Annual Election need to be filed with the Town Clerk by appointment, from January 3 to 5:00 PM on January 17, 2023. The Clerk or designee will be available at the town hall on the last day of filing, January 17, 2023 from 1:00-5:00 PM to accept affidavits. The filing fee is $2.00. For information call the Clerk at 218.409.1999. The open positions are: 1 Supervisor to serve 3 (three) year term You must be 21 years old and have lived in Normanna Township for 30 days to qualify. Ellen Hanson Town Clerk (Dec. 24, 2022) 136677