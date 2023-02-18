TOWN OF GNESEN RESIDENTS PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Clerk for Town of Gnesen will conduct a public accuracy test of the voting machines used to tabulate votes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at the Gnesen Community Center located at 6356 Howard Gnesen Road. The purpose of this test will be to provide the opportunity for the public to observe the testing of the validity and accuracy of the voting machines prior to the March 14, 2023 Township Election. Sarah Blix, Clerk Town of Gnesen (Feb. 18, 2023) 195355