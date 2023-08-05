TOWN OF GNESEN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Gnesen Board of Appeals and Adjustments will meet on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following variance: CASE NO. V-23-04 VARIANCE REQUEST would allow the Hernesman’s to put on an addition to the existing structure. The future addition requested would encroach towards the North property line causing the structure too not meet setback requirements as required in section 10.123 of the Gnesen Township Ordinance. The Variance is needed due to the future addition added to the current structure does not meet side yard setbacks from the North and exceeds the allowance in the Ordinance. The property is located at 7195 Island Lake Falls Road, Duluth, MN 55803. If you wish to express yourself regarding this variance, you may do so by attending the meeting or by mailing a letter to: Gnesen Town Office, 6356 Howard Gnesen Road, Duluth, MN 55803. Only factual statements containing sound reasoning will be given consideration. Hannah Jurek, Deputy Clerk Town of Gnesen (Aug. 5, 2023) 246791