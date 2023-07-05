TOWN OF GNESEN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Gnesen Board of Appeals and Adjustments will meet on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:00p.m. to consider the following variance: CASE NO. V-23-03 VARIANCE REQUEST would allow the Wick’s to tear down and rebuild a structure. The structure is deteriorating and it was advised to be teared down and rebuild. The structure is currently a non-conforming structure that doesn’t meet setback requirements as required in section 10.123 of the Gnesen Township Ordinance. The Variance is needed due to the structure does not meet setbacks from the lake and side yard and exceeds the allowance in the Ordinance. The property is located at 4409 Sunshine Lake Road, Duluth, MN 55803. If you wish to express yourself regarding this variance, you may do so by attending the meeting or by mailing a letter to: Gnesen Town Office, 6356 Howard Gnesen Road, Duluth, MN 55803. Only factual statements containing sound reasoning will be given consideration. Hannah Jurek, Deputy Clerk Town of Gnesen (July 5, 2023) 238901