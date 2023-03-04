TOWN OF GNESEN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Gnesen Board of Appeals and Adjustments will meet via zoom on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 6:30p.m. to consider the following variance: CASE NO V-23-01 VARIANCE REQUEST:would allow the Wings to rebuild structure that was nearly completed, than due to fire burnt beyond repair. The structure is non-conforming structure that doesn’t meet setback requirements as required in section 10.123 of the Gnesen Township Ordinance. The Variance is needed due to the structure not meeting setbacks from the lake and exceeds the allowance in the Ordinance. The property is located at 715 5 Island Lake Falls Road, Duluth, MN 55803. If you wish to express yourself regarding this variance, you may do so by attending the meeting or by mailing a letter to: Gnesen Town Office, 6356 Howard Gnesen Road, Duluth, MN 55803. Only factual statements containing sound reasoning will be given consideration. Sarah Blix, Clerk Town of Gnesen (March 4, 2023) 200437