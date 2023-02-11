TOWN OF GNESEN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Gnesen Town Board will conducting a Public Hearing on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. to inform and take public comment on proposed Nuisance Ordinance Version #1 and proposed Administrative Enforcement Ordinance Version #1. All persons with an interest in the matter are invited to attend the Public Hearing and be heard. If you are unable to attend the Public Hearing you can voice your thoughts by mailing a letter to: Gnesen Town Office 6356 Howard Gnesen Road Duluth, MN 55803 Sarah Blix, Clerk Town of Gnesen (Feb 11, 2023) 193270