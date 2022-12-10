TOWN OF GNESEN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE The Gnesen Board of Appeals and Adjustments will meet on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following variance: CASE NO. V-22-03 VARIANCE REQUEST The non-permitted addition be allowed to remain on the property. The addition is approximately 12’x30’ and totals 360 square feet. The addition does not currently meet the setback requirement for the OHWL of Island Lake nor does it meet the minimum square footage requirements for additions to non-conforming structures where a variance request wouldn’t be needed (200 square feet) as written in section 10.123 of the Gnesen Ordinance. If you wish to express yourself regarding this variance, you may do so by attending the meeting or by mailing a letter to: Gnesen Town Office, 6356 Howard Gnesen Road, Duluth, MN 55803. Only factual statements containing sound reasoning will be given consideration. Sarah Blix, Clerk Town of Gnesen (Dec. 10, 2022) 129132