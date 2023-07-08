TOWN OF GNESEN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE A N

TOWN OF GNESEN PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE A NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of the Town of Gnesen that the Gnesen Town Board will be discussing proposed ordinance updates and then consider adoption of AMENDED ZONING ORDINANCE #10 at a Public Hearing that will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm. Copies of the proposed ordinance updates are available for viewing at the Gnesen Town Office, Mondays and Wednesdays between the hours of 7am and 3pm or can they can be found on our website, Gnesen.org. The meeting will be at the Gnesen Community Center, 6356 Howard Gnesen Road, Duluth, MN 55803. Sarah Blix, Clerk Town of Gnesen (July 8, 2023) 239520