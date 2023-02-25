TOWN OF GNESEN NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS, AND BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING NOTICE is hereby given to the qualified voters of Gnesen Township, County of St. Louis, and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. In the event of inclement weather, listen to local radio stations for election information. Absentee voting is open February 4-March 8, 2022 by contacting the Town Clerk at 218-721-3158. The Election Poll hours: Polls open at 5:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m., at which time the voters will elect: One (1) Supervisor for a three (3) year term-Aaron Hildebrant, Jason Haller, and Gary Juten are running for this position. The Annual Meeting will commence at approximately 8:30 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location: Gnesen Community Center 6356 Howard Gnesen Road Duluth, Minnesota 55803 The Board of Canvass, which consists of the Supervisors not on the ballot, will meet immediately after the polls close and ballots are counted, to certify the official election results. Sarah Blix, Clerk (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 197510