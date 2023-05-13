Town of Duluth Planning Commission Publi

Town of Duluth Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice The Town of Duluth Planning Commission will meet Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 6:30 pm at 6092 Homestead Road, Duluth, MN 55804. At that time a public hearing will be held on the following request: An application by Andrew Zurcher for an interim use permit for a hosted high-frequency short-term rental at his property at 1392 Stoney Point Drive. Legal description: CIC #135 STONEY POINT COTTAGES LOT 8 BLOCK 1 By: Beth Mullan, Secretary Town of Duluth Planning Commission (May 13, 2023) 223998