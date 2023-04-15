Town of Duluth Planning Commission Publi

Town of Duluth Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice The Town of Duluth Planning Commission will meet Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 6:30 pm at 6092 Homestead Road, Duluth, MN 55804. At that time a public hearing will be held on the following: A request by Rachel Perlinger for a variance from the setback to a trout stream from 200 ft to 155 ft for construction of a pole barn at 6387 Homestead Rd. Legal description: N 1/2 of NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, T52 R12 Sect 22 By: Beth Mullan, Secretary Town of Duluth Planning Commission (April 15, 2023) 213923