Town of Duluth Planning Commission Publi

Town of Duluth Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice The Town of Duluth Planning Commission will meet Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm at 6092 Homestead Road, Duluth, MN 55804. At that time a public hearing will be held on the following: A request by Joseph Perrault for an extension to his Interim Use Permit for a short-term rental at his home at 5668 North Shore Dr. Legal description: : THAT PART OF LOT 1 COMM AT NW CORNER THENCE S 958 FT THENCE SELY 48 DEG 30 MIN 66.76 FT TO ELINE OF HWY #61 AND PT OF BEG THENCE SELY ALONG SAME BEARING 573 FT TO LAKESHORE THENCE SWLY ALONG SHORELINE 120 FT THENCE N 48 DEG 30 MIN W 153 FT THENCE N 25 DEG 30 MIN W 51 FT THENCE N 48 DEG 30 MIN W 72 FT THENCE N 44 DEG W 90 FT THENCE N 63 DEG 30 MIN W 26 FT THENCE N 48 DEG 30 MIN W 88 FT TO E R/W OF HWY #61 THENCE NLY ON SAID R/W 133 FT TO PT OF BEG. T51N R12W Sect 10 By: Beth Mullan, Secretary Town of Duluth Planning Commission (March 11, 2023) 202873