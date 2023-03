Town of Duluth Planning Commission Publi

Town of Duluth Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice The Town of Duluth Planning Commission will meet Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 6:30 pm at 6092 Homestead Road, Duluth, MN 55804. At that time a public hearing will be held on the following request: An application by Rita Bergstedt and Amy Nakamura for variances from requirements for a high-frequency short-term rental for a rental at 5902 River Road. Legal description: T52-R12-S33 SW1/4 OF SE1/4 EX PART LYING S OF SUCKER RIVER & EX THAT PART LYING ELY OF A LINE COMM AT NE COR OF SAID SW1/4 OF SE1/4 THENCE ON AN ASSUMED BEARING OF S89DEG21’39”W ALONG N LINE 19.14 FT TO PT OF BEG THENCE S28DEG56’26”W 58.01 FT THENCE S 56DEG51’39”W 233.47 FT THENCE S68DEG40’51”W 302.41 FT THENCE S34DEG57’26”W 296.93 FT THENCE S17DEG16’48”W 765.91 FT TO CENTERLINE OF SUCKER RIVER THENCE S55DEG49’53”E ALONG SUCKER RIVER 53.31 FT THENCE S32DEG07’27”E ALONG SUCKER RIVER 48.86 FT TO S SECTION LINE 854.13 FT W OF SE COR OF SAID SW1/4 OF SE1/4 AND THERE TERMINATING By: Beth Mullan, Secretary Town of Duluth Planning Commission (March 11, 2023) 202870