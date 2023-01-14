Town of Duluth Planning Commission Publi

Town of Duluth Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice The Town of Duluth Planning Commission will meet Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6:30 pm at 6092 Homestead Road, Duluth, MN 55804. At that time a public hearing will be held on the following request: An application by Rebecca Hoeppner for an interim use permit for a bed and breakfast type short-term rental at her property at 6374 McQuade Road. Legal description: NW1/4 OF SW1/4 EX S1/2 OF S1/2 & EX PART N OF SLY 990 FT S 19, T 52 R 12 By: Beth Mullan, Secretary Town of Duluth Planning Commission (Jan 14, 2023) 159285