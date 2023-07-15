Town of Duluth Planning Commission Notic

Town of Duluth Planning Commission Notice of Public Hearings The Town of Duluth Planning Commission will meet Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 6:30 pm at 6092 Homestead Road, Duluth, MN 55804. The following public hearings (4) will be held: 1) At 7:00 pm an application by Sean Forde and Genise Hannah for an extension of their Interim Use Permit for their high frequency short-term rental at their property at 5420 McQuade Road; N1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4 OF NW1/4 and S 55 FT OF S1/2 OF NW1/4 OF SW1/4 OF NW1/4, S18 T51N R12W. 2) At 7:30 pm: An application by William Turnquist for a variance from the required setback from a road to build a storage shed on his property at 1406 Shilhon Rd; E 1/2 OF E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, S35 T52N R12W. 3) At 8:00 pm: An application by Molly and Ricky Dollar for a Conditional Use Permit for construction of apartments in an existing building at 5135 North Shore Dr; Clifton Lot 0008 Block 000. 4) At 8:30 pm: An application by Del Dais for the following variances to build two accessory structures on his property at 5404 North Shore Dr: A variance from the required setback from the road, a variance from the required setback from Lake Superior, and a variance from the minimum lot size; Lot 1 in Block 2 Wonderland First Addition AND All that part of the unplatted portion of Government Lot 2 S17 T51N R12W of the Fourth Principal Meridian, which lies between Lot 1 and Lot 3, Block 2 Wonderland First Addition, St. Louis County, Minnesota EXC the W 50 ft thereof lying W’ly of a line described as follows: Beg at the NE’ly corner of said Lot 3, thence N 54 deg 53 min 03 sec E, assumed bearing, along the NE’ly extension of the N’ly line of said Lot 3, a distance of 9.20 ft; thence S 35 deg 06 min 57 sec E, a distance of 78 ft; thence S 20 deg 02 min 00 sec E a distance of 108 ft, more or less, to the shore line of Lake Superior and said line there terminating AND FURTHER EXC that part of the unplatted portion of Government Lot 2 S17 T51N R12W of the Fourth Principal Meridian, which lies between Lot 1 and Lot 3, Block 2 Wonderland First Addition described as follows: Commencing at the NE’ly corner of said Lot 3, thence N 54 deg 53 min 03 sec E, assumed bearing, along the NE’ly extension of the N’ly line of said Lot 3, a distance 9.20 ft to the pt of beg of the land to be described; thence N 54 deg 53 min 03 sec E a distance of 8.96 ft; thence S 35 deg 06 min 57 sec E a distance of 85.38 ft; thence S 54 deg 53 min 03 sec W a distance of 12.60 ft; thence N 19 deg 54 min 57 sec W a distance of 7.78 ft; thence N 35 deg 06 min 57 sec W a distance of 77.95 ft to the point of beginning. By: Beth Mullan, Secretary Town of Duluth Planning Commission (July 15, 2023) 241795