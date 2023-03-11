The Superior Housing Authority (SHA) is announcing the reopening of the one (1) bedroom Public Housing wait list as of April 3, 2023. This means that all Public Housing wait lists (1-5) are currently open and accepting applicants. The SHA offers affordable, safe, quality homes for you and your family. Rent is based on 30% of family income and units are located at various locations throughout Superior. Accessible units are based on availability. Public Housing units are owned and managed by the Superior Housing Authority. SHA is also accepting applications for our Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV/Section 8). A voucher allows you the opportunity to rent a suitable and affordable unit of your choice in the community where you will pay 30-40% of your income towards rent. You can find an application anytime at our website: www.superiorhousing.org., or pick one up from the box outside of the Administrative Office located at 1219 N 8th Street, Superior, WI 54880 or call 715-394-6601 for more information. Completed applications can be returned to the Administrative Office, the secure drop box out front or emailed to info@superiorhousing.org. Office hours are M-F, 8-4:30. www.superiorhousing.org An Equal Opportunity Housing Agency (March 11 & 18, 2023) 203019