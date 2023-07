The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chip

The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is requesting sealed bid proposals for a General Contractor for the construction of a new 2,160 sq. ft. Office/Storage Building in Red Cliff, WI. For more information visit https://www.redcliff-nsn.gov/rfp/ (June 21, 24 & 28; July 1 & 5, 2023) 234756

