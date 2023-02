The Duluth Entertainment Convention Cent

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) seeks proposals for the procurement of a Point of Sale system in our food and beverage department. Proposals are due on 3/6/2023. Details are available at https://bit,ly/deccRFP and on the decc.org website. (Feb. 18, 2023)195360

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.