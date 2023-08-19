The contents of the following storage un

The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Moving & Storage Center of Duluth, 4723 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 will be sold to the public online only at storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 9/15/23 at 7pm. Unit number 3142 leased by Antoinette Huff Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $583.60 Unit number 1010 leased by Conner Riley Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $431.60 Unit number 3110 leased by Kelly Reynolds Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $1369.45 Unit number 210 leased by Jolyn Curran Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $531.60 Unit number 1101 leased by Robert Ansley Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $614.70 Unit number 201 leased by Tyneisha Johnson Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $814.65 Unit number 0007 leased by Robert Ansley Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount Due: $1182.35 (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250502