The Ashland County Housing Authority is

The Ashland County Housing Authority is requesting bids for refrigerator and freezer replacement in Area 1: Douglas, Ashland, and Bayfield counties. Bids are due by 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Please contact Ashland County Housing Authority for a bid packet at 715-274-8311. (Dec. 24 & 28, 2022) 136831

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.