SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR MEETI

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA January 24, 2023 Present: Commissioners Annie Harala, Ashley Grimm, Paul McDonald, Keith Musolf, Keith Nelson, Mike Jugovich and Chair Patrick Boyle - 7. Absent: None - 0. Resolution No. 23-83 Minutes of the January 10, 2023, Board meeting. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-84 Authorize an amendment to the professional services contract with McGough Construction of Duluth, MN, for Construction Manager at Risk services to include the construction of a brine building in Ely at an additional cost of $180,000 for a guaranteed maximum price of $23,610,123.68. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-85 Abatement list for Board approval. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-86 Authorize a contract with Pictometry International Corporation, Rochester, NY, for 2023 oblique and orthogonal aerial photography and related technologies in an amount not to exceed $540,000 payable from the Sheriff/911 Communications, Public Works, Land and Minerals, Public Records and Property Valuation, and Planning and Community Development departments. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-87 Approve disbursement of the 2023-2024 Mineral Royalties Scholarships in the amount of $150,000. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-88 Approve the use of $150,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Duluth Housing & Redevelopment Authority Skyridge Flats project for the construction of 70 low-income senior housing units. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-89 Application for permit authorizing Consumption and Display of Intoxicating Liquor by Ely Golf Club Corporation dba Ely Golf Club, Morse Township, renewal for 2023. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-90 County Auditor authorized to advertise and accept applications to fill three (3) citizen member vacancies on the Cooperative Extension Committee for three-year terms. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-91 Authorize an increase to the per diem rate for the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment members from $100 to $150 for each meeting attended and reimbursement for round-trip mileage at the applicable rate authorized by the County Board. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-92 Approve the 2023 St. Louis County Pay Equity Implementation Report and authorize the Board Chair to sign the report to be submitted to the State of Minnesota by the January 31, 2023 deadline. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-93 Non-exclusive easement across state tax-forfeited land located in part of Outlot G, Block 3, SHA-WA-NOK BEACH (Morse Township) granted to the Allen R. and Elisabeth J. Cantrell Trust to access private property, upon total payment of $492. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-94 Authorize acceptance of $107,567.20 from Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership, as part of the Tree-for-Tree Replacement Program replacing trees cut within the workspace for the Line 3 right-of-way clearing, with funds to be used to purchase tree seedlings for future planting at locations determined by the County. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-95 Approve reclassification to non-conservation and special sale of state tax-forfeited land described as the South 310 feet of the North 625 feet of East 400 feet of SE ¼, Section 14, Township 63 North, Range 12 West, Morse Township (parcel code 465-0020-01965) to Thomas M. Conaway for the total cost of $20,029.47 to resolve an encroachment. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Harala. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 23-96 Public hearing held to consider an amendment of the 2023 Fee Schedule for The Depot Theatre rental fees, merchandise, and property management services at the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center (The Depot). Commissioner Nelson, supported by Commissioner Grimm, moved to close the hearing. Passed 7-0. Commissioner Nelson, supported by Commissioner Harala, moved the resolution as amended. Passed 7-0. This is a summary of the official board proceedings. The full text is available in the Clerk of the County Board’s Office located at 100 N. 5th Ave. West, #214, Duluth, Minnesota, 55802, by mail or electronic mail, and also at www.stlouiscountymn.gov. (Feb. 11, 2023) 193373