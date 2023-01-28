SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR MEETI

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA January 10, 2023 Present: Commissioners Annie Harala, Ashley Grimm, Paul McDonald, Keith Musolf, Mike Jugovich and Chair Patrick Boyle - 6. Absent: Commissioner Keith Nelson – 1. Resolution No. 23-46 Minutes of the January 3, 2023, Annual Board meeting. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-47 Authorize annual contracts with Medical Transportation Management, Inc., St. Louis, MO, for Social Service Ride transportation logistics management for a $3,000 monthly administrative fee as well as $10.03 per transportation leg to be renegotiated annually, at a cost not to exceed $225,000. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-48 Authorize application and acceptance of up to $300,000 from the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the Hospital Decompression Grant and to contract with community partners. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-49 Agreement authorized with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT Agreement No. 1052126) allowing MnDOT to act as the County’s agent in accepting federal aid. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-50 County Auditor authorized to grant permanent highway easements over seven (7) state tax forfeited parcels for existing county highways prior to auction and sale. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-51 Agreement authorized with ALTA Land Survey Company, P.C., of Duluth, MN, for surveying services for the Public Land Survey System (PLSS) restoration acceleration project for the period February 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025, allowing up to $150,000 per consultant per year, not to exceed the yearly PLSS contract fund allotment of $300,000 per year. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-52 Agreement authorized with Anderson Engineering of MN, LLC, of Plymouth, MN, for surveying services for the Public Land Survey System (PLSS) restoration acceleration project for the period February 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025, allowing up to $150,000 per consultant per year, not to exceed the yearly PLSS contract fund allotment of $300,000 per year. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-53 Agreement authorized with Benchmark Engineering, Inc., of Mountain Iron, MN, for surveying services for the Public Land Survey System (PLSS) restoration acceleration project for the period February 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025, allowing up to $150,000 per consultant per year, not to exceed the yearly PLSS contract fund allotment of $300,000 per year. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-54 Agreement authorized with Bolton & Menk of Duluth, MN, for surveying services for the Public Land Survey System (PLSS) restoration acceleration project for the period February 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025, allowing up to $150,000 per consultant per year, not to exceed the yearly PLSS contract fund allotment of $300,000 per year. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-55 Agreement authorized with LHB of Duluth, MN, for surveying services for the Public Land Survey System (PLSS) restoration acceleration project for the period February 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025, allowing up to $150,000 per consultant per year, not to exceed the yearly PLSS contract fund allotment of $300,000 per year. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-56 Agreement authorized with Northern Lights Surveying Services of Virginia, MN, for surveying services for the Public Land Survey System (PLSS) restoration acceleration project for the period February 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025, allowing up to $150,000 per consultant per year, not to exceed the yearly PLSS contract fund allotment of $300,000 per year. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-57 Authorize the lease of a maximum of fifty (50) light-duty trucks from Enterprise Fleet Management of St. Louis, MO, for a total cost not to exceed $2,500,000. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-58 Bid awarded to Veit & Company, Inc., Rogers, MN, in the amount of $360,925 for a grading, bituminous surfacing, sidewalk and ADA pedestrian improvements project located on County State Aid Highway 14 (Boundary Avenue) from 900’ North of Anchor Street to Orchard Street in the City of Duluth (CP 0014-376295, SP 069-614-022, STBG 6923(087)). Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-59 Application for a Premise Permit by CC Riders Snowmobile Club, Cotton, MN, to operate lawful gambling out of Neighbor’s BBQ, LLC dba Neighbor’s BBQ, Tower, MN (Vermilion Lake Township), new. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-60 Application for a Premise Permit by Duluth Softball Players Association, Inc., Duluth, MN, to operate lawful gambling out of Van Gillen’s Dry Dock, Inc., dba Dry Dock Bar & Restaurant, Duluth, MN (Midway Township), new. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-61 Delegate authority to the County Auditor and Auditor designees to make Electronic Funds Transfers during 2023. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-62 Agreement authorized to suspend the Consumption and Display of Intoxicating Liquor license and On/Off-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor license issued to Melrude Whistle Stop, LLC dba Melrude Whistle Stop, LLC, Ellsburg Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 2, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-63 Agreement authorized to suspend the Combination On/Off-Sale and Sunday On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor license issued to Country Corner Bar, LLC dba Country Corner Bar, LLC, Culver Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 9, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-64 Agreement authorized to suspend the Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor – Exclusive Liquor Store license issued to Minno-ette, Inc., dba Minno-ette, Inc., Fredenberg Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 9, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-65 Agreement authorized to suspend the Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor – Exclusive Liquor Store license issued to Van Gillen’s Dry Dock, Inc., dba Dry Dock Bar & Restaurant, Midway Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 9, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-66 Agreement authorized to suspend the Combination On/Off-Sale and Sunday On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor license issued to Scotts Crane Lake Bar & Grill, Inc., dba Scotts Crane Lake Bar & Grill, Crane Lake Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 9, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-67 Agreement authorized to suspend the Off-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor license issued to Shamrock Marina, LLC dba Shamrock Landing, Greenwood Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on August 1, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-68 Agreement authorized to suspend the Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor – Exclusive Liquor Store license issued to Vermilion River Tavern, LLC dba Vermilion River Tavern, Portage Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on August 31, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-69 Agreement authorized to suspend the Off-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor license issued to Handberg’s Marine, Inc., dba Handberg’s Marine, Inc., Crane Lake Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on September 10, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-70 Agreement authorized to suspend the Combination On/Off-Sale and Sunday On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor license issued to Bil-Mar’s Supper Club, Inc., dba Bil-Mar’s Supper Club, Inc., Unorganized Township 55-21, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on September 10, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-71 Agreement authorized to suspend the On-Sale and Sunday On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor license issued to Grand View Golf, LLC dba Grand View Golf Links, Midway Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 6, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-72 Agreement authorized to suspend the Combination On/Off-Sale and Sunday On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor license issued to The Shack, Inc., dba The Shack, Unorganized Township 59-16, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 6, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-73 Agreement authorized to suspend the On/Off-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor license and Consumption & Display – Public Business license issued to Vernon Skoglund dba Silver Fox Lodge, Gnesen Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 30, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-74 Agreement authorized to suspend the Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor – Exclusive Liquor Store license issued to Wayside Bottle Shop, Inc., dba Wayside Bottle Shop, Inc., New Independence Township, and impose a civil penalty as a result of an alleged liquor law violation, sale to minor, on July 6, 2022. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-75 Agreement authorized with the Depot Foundation for allocation management of tourism tax funds for a one-year period beginning January 1, 2023, with one (1) possible one-year renewal. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-76 Abatement list for Board approval. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-77 Agreement authorized with the St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority (RRA) whereby St. Louis County will provide the RRA purchasing services during the term January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, at a fee not to exceed $10,000. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-78 Application for license to sell tobacco products at retail by, Stutzman Group, Inc. dba Hoyt Lakes IGA, City of Hoyt Lakes, renewal. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-79 Authorize submission of the St. Louis River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to the Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), and contingent upon subsequent BWSR approvals, adopt and implement the plan within the St. Louis River Watershed. Moved by Commissioner McDonald, supported by Commissioner Musolf. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-80 Public hearing held to solicit public input on the proposed Zoning Ordinance 62 amendments to Short Term Rentals Standards. Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner McDonald, moved to close the public hearing. Passed 6-0. Commissioner Harala, supported by Commissioner Grimm, moved the resolution. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-81 Public hearing held to receive citizen comments on a Class B (tax forfeited) land exchange for certain lands owned by The Conservation Fund. Commissioner Musolf, supported by Commissioner Jugovich, moved to close the public hearing. Passed 6-0. Commissioner Harala, supported by Commissioner McDonald, moved the resolution. Passed 6-0. Resolution No. 23-82 Resolution declaring a State of Local Disaster in St. Louis County, MN, due to conditions resulting from the severe storm on December 13, 2022, and request state public disaster assistance in accordance with Minn. State. § 12B.30 for any eligible storm recovery activities. Commissioner Musolf, supported by Commissioner Grimm, move to consider; the item had not been to committee. Passed 6-0. Commissioner Harala, supported by Commissioner Musolf, moved the resolution. Passed 6-0. This is a summary of the official board proceedings. The full text is available in the Clerk of the County Board’s Office located at 100 N. 5th Ave. West, #214, Duluth, Minnesota, 55802, by mail or electronic mail, and also at www.stlouiscountymn.gov. (Jan 28, 2023) 178257