SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR MEETI

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA December 13, 2022 Present: Commissioners Frank Jewell, Patrick Boyle, Ashley Grimm, Keith Musolf, Keith Nelson, Mike Jugovich and Chair Paul McDonald - 7. Absent: None – 0. Resolution No. 22-627 Minutes of the November 29, 2022, Board meeting. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-628 Authorize a Host County contract with Northwood Children’s Home Society, Inc., dba Northwood Children’s Services for the purchase of Children’s Residential Facility/Qualified Residential Treatment Program services during the period January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023; and further, authorize the purchase of Crisis Stabilization services for up to two (2) children at a time for the period January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-629 Authorize a Joint Powers Agreement with the State of Minnesota for purposes of administering the Healthy Kids Minnesota Program in the Duluth Public Schools. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-630 Authorize an agreement with the City of Brookston to act as its fiscal agent for the City of Brookston’s 2022 Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources grant for a campground, boat launch and recreation area on the bank of the St. Louis River. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-631 Abatement list for Board approval. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-632 Approve additional funding of approximately $1,000,000 for FY 2023 for the Film Production Incentive Program. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-633 Approve a financial grant contribution in the amount of up to $125,000 to the Upper Midwest Film Office to promote, advertise, improve, or develop the economic resources of the county. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-634 Allocate $25,000 toward construction of the David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial to be located on the Longyear Lake causeway in Chisholm, MN. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-635 Application for a Combination On/Off-Sale and Sunday On-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License by Lake Avenue Café – Island Lake, Inc. dba Lake Ave Drive Inn and Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar, Gnesen Township, corporation name change, renewal. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-636 Applications for license to sell tobacco products at retail, renewals for CY 2023. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-637 Agreement authorized with Henry Erdman in an amount not to exceed $53,500 for state legislative consultant services during CY 2023. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-638 Designate polling places for unorganized territories located within St. Louis County for the year 2023. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-639 Designate Unorganized Precinct 22 (Township 63 North – Range 14 West) as a mail ballot precinct for all future state and county elections. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-640 Approve a payment to CenturyLink in the amount of $12,755.83 to resolve a property damage claim against St. Louis County. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-641 Approve the new Shop Superintendent job class and reallocation of a vacant 1.0 FTE Public Works Maintenance Manager position to a 1.0 FTE Shop Superintendent position in the Public Works Department. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-642 Authorize an agreement with the City of Duluth to participate in the 2023 Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Grant program. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-643 Approve withdrawal of certain state tax-forfeited lands from Memorial Forest status. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-644 Non-exclusive right-of-way easement across state tax forfeited lands located in the SW ¼ of SE ¼ and SE ¼ of SE ¼, Section 9, Township 53 North, Range 13 West (Northstar Township) granted to Margaret Apka and James Suttie, upon total payment of $1,202. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-645 Support special legislation during CY 2023 to allow for the private sale of certain state tax-forfeited lands to resolve encroachment issues and to facilitate Mission Creek Cemetery. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-646 Authorize a permanent trail easement across state tax-forfeited lands located in Section 21, Township 61 North, Range 15 West (Kugler Township) to the St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority, including language specific to the Mesabi Trail and relocation resources in the event that lawful mining rights are exercised in or around the trail right-of-way (parcel code 410-0021-00360). Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-647 Authorize a public on-line sale of certain state tax-forfeited properties with prohibited purchaser and bidder conditions, starting at fair market value. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-648 Approve the sale of certain state tax-forfeited lands through private adjoining owner sales with prohibited purchase and bidder conditions. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-649 Public hearing established for January 10, 2023, at 9:35 a.m., at the Morse Town Hall, 911 South Central Avenue, Ely, MN, to consider adoption of proposed Zoning Ordinance 62 short-term rental standards amendments. Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-650 Appraisal report for an informal sale of timber as submitted by the Land Commissioner (Contract No. C19220112). Moved by Commissioner Jugovich, supported by Commissioner Jewell. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-651 Approve the 2023 Budget and Property Tax Levy. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-652 Authorize a grant application in an amount up to $100,000 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Health Network Development Planning Grant for the July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024 grant cycle. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-653 Authorize agreements with Life House, Inc., for Children’s Residential Facility/Qualified Residential Treatment Facility services at Sol House and The Loft for the period January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-654 Authorize agreement with LHB, Inc., in the amount of $138,970 for construction administration and inspection of three (3) turn lane construction projects. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-655 Agree to act as sponsoring agency for the Transportation Alternative project – Arrowhead Road Sidewalk Construction. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-656 Authorize acquisition of necessary rights-of-way for a slide area repair and culvert replacement project on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 75 in Unorganized Township 63-21. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-657 Authorize an advance of County State Aid Funds for financing approved County State Aid Highway Projects for up to $5,000,000. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-658 Authorize an agreement with the Duluth Superior Symphony Association for management of and marketing services for The Depot Theatre in the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center (the Depot). Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-659 Abatement list approved. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-660 Authorize the MinnPACE (Minnesota Property Assessed Clean Energy) assessment request to finance energy improvements at 110 N. 2nd Avenue West, Ely, MN (parcel code 030-0262-00300) to be repaid in accordance with the MinnPACE loan requirements. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-661 Adopt the revised St. Louis County Family Medical Leave Act Policy and rescind Resolution No. 21-667 dated December 14, 2021. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-662 Approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Duluth to accept funding in the amount of $35,799 from the 2022 Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-663 Authorize a one-year haulage contract extension with Quad Cities Recycling, Inc., Virginia, MN, at an estimated annual cost of $408,066 beginning January 1, 2023. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-664 Application for repurchase of state tax-forfeited lands (non-homestead) by Jay Ryan Moehlenbrock, Aurora, MN, owner and member/manager of Colburn Ventures, LLC, and successor-in-interest to EH Pooled 311 LP (parcel code 100-0030-00950) approved. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-665 Public hearing established for January 10, 2023, at 9:40 a.m., in the Morse Town Hall, 911 S. Central Ave., Ely, MN, to consider the suspension/revocation of liquor licenses for failure to pay real estate or personal property when due, pursuant to St. Louis County Ordinance No. 28. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-666 Public hearing established for January 28, 2023, at 9:35 a.m., at the Canosia Town Hall, Duluth, MN, to consider an amendment of the 2023 Fee Schedule for The Depot Theatre rental fees, merchandise, and Property Management services at the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center (The Depot). Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-667 Public hearing established for January 10, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., at the Morse Town Hall, 911 S. Central Ave., Ely, MN, for a Class B (state tax-forfeit) lands. A description of lands affected by the exchange will be posted in the County Auditor’s Office. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-668 Appoint members to the Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-669 Bid awarded to KGM Contractors, Inc., Angora, MN, in the amount of $2,486,870.28 for a reclaim and overlay project on CSAH 4 in Colvin and White Townships. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-670 Bid awarded to KGM Contractors, Inc., Angora, MN, in the amount of $172,579.95 for a bridge construction project on CSAH 38 in Normanna Township. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-671 Bid awarded to KGM Contractors, Inc., Angora, MN, in the amount of $5,164,217.80 for several tied reclaim and overlay/mill and overlay projects at various locations in northern St. Louis County. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-672 Approve a one-time grant contribution in the amount of $60,000 to the Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community to support the Minnesota International Film Festival and Minnesota Media Arts Schools. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-673 Approve expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the amount no greater than their total 2022 property taxes to ameliorate negative COVID-19 financial impacts suffered by congressionally chartered veteran organizations owning property in St. Louis County. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-674 Approve suspension of Purchasing Rule Section V-C-2 related to the leasing of light-duty pick-up trucks from Enterprise Fleet Management for use by the St. Louis County Public Works Department. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-675 Declare a State of Local Disaster in St. Louis County, Minnesota, due to the November 10, 2022 severe storm and request state public disaster assistance for any eligible storm recovery activities. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-676 Establish the 2023 salary for the St. Louis County Sheriff at Step 6 ($157,955 – 2022 salary rate) of the Management Compensation Plan AE for elected department heads. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-677 Authorize reallocation of a vacant 1.0 FTE Engineering Technician Intermediate position to a 1.0 FTE Engineering Technician in the Public Works Department. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-678 Reappoint David Pollock to the St. Louis County Planning Commission for a three-year term ending December 31, 2025. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-679 Reappoint Diana Werschay and Ray Svatos to the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment for three-year terms ending December 31, 2025. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. Resolution No. 22-680 Approve the 2023 St. Louis County Legislative Priorities and directs the Intergovernmental Relations Director to work to achieve the outcomes and report progress on other initiatives during the 2023 Legislative Session. Moved by Commissioner Jewell, supported by Commissioner Nelson. Passed 7-0. This is a summary of the official board proceedings. The full text is available in the Clerk of the County Board’s Office located at 100 N. 5th Ave. West, #214, Duluth, Minnesota, 55802, by mail or electronic mail, and also at www.stlouiscountymn.gov. (Jan 11, 2023) 153164