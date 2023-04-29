STORAGE KING PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is he

STORAGE KING PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereby given that at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, a Public Auction will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord’s lien on the contents of self-storage units. The goods to be sold are described generally as miscellaneous goods. Listed below are the units to be sold and the tenants’ names. Unit # Name 94 Arlene Conzelman 342 Belinda Crank 80 Barbara Dunder 129 Chris Fry 384 Linda Halliburton 105 Steve Hanson 11 Krystal Rossman (Jackie Johnson, deceased) 212 Robert Justus 231 Robert Justus 274 Luke Krhin 38 Mario Liu 3 Dane Marcella-Doty 412 Robert Kohlbry 63 Scott Olson 67 Scott Olson 102 Scott Olson 367 Melissa Olson 410 Melissa Olson 325 Roger Raymond 303 Mary Ann Scheffler 234 Cortney Schultz Storage King 4514 Rice Lake Road Duluth, MN 55803 (April 29; May 17 & 27, 2023) 219443