STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, JACKS

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, JACKSON COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF A.Y.P., a girl child, dob: 08/16/2018 T.K.P., a girl child, dob: 07/17/2021 R.K.P., a boy child, dob: 01/03/20214 Born to: Andrea M. Nicholas Notice and Order of Hearing (For Publication) Case No. 2023JG04 - 06 TO: ROGER K. PETTIBONE 2211 Greysolon Road Duluth, MN 55812 and any unknown parent at unknown address. Physical Description of alleged parent: IT IS ORDERED: This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian (§48.977, Wis. Stats.) to the named-above children be heard at the Jackson County Courthouse, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Rm./Br. address 307 Main Street, Br. 2, Black River Falls, WI 54615, on [Date] May 17, 2023, at [Time] 10:00 a.m. THIS IS A MANDATORY APPEARANCE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court will enter a default deeming you to have waived your request for jury trial and finding grounds exist to believe the children are in need for the appointment of a guardian. You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear and the court determines the need to appointment a guardian, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief. Name of Attorney Jeri Marsolek, Assistant District Attorney Jackson County Courthouse 307 Main Street Black River Falls, WI 54615 Telephone Number: (715) 284-0242 Bar Number: 1022935 (April 26, 2023) 217374