STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: A.S.N. Date of Birth: 01/15/2011 SUMMONS PUBLICATION File No. 23TP07 Tyler J. Nicholl 5689 Hermantown Road Hermantown, MN 55810 A.F. Last known address 7881 Munnings Road South Range, WI 54874 You are hereby notified that a Termination of Parental Rights Hearing has been scheduled for June 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM, at the Douglas County Courthouse located at 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880, before the Hon. George Glonek. The parental rights of a parent or alleged parent who fails to appear may be terminated. You have the right to have an attorney present and you have the right to consent to the termination of parental rights. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may ask the State Public Defender to represent you. If the Court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after judgment is entered for the right to pursue such relief to be preserved. The approximate conception date of A.S.N. is between 03-17-2010 and 05-14-2010. Dated at Barron, Wisconsin, this 31st day of May, 2023. Andrew J. Harrington Liden, Dobberfuhl & Harrington, S.C. State Bar #1061492 425 E. LaSalle Ave. Barron, WI 54812 Ph #(715) 537-5636 THE OBJECT OF THIS ACTION IS TO TERMINATE THE PARENTAL RIGHTS CONCERNING THE CHILD A.S.N. (June 2 & 9, 2023) 229822