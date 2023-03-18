STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.J.N. Date of Birth: 04-12-2019 SUMMONS PUBLICATION File No. 23TP05 Kevin I. Novitsky 427 N. 10th Avenue Duluth, MN 55805 2011 W. 2nd Street, Apt. 406 Duluth, MN 55806-2046 K.A.G. 1631 Baxter Avenue Superior, WI 54880 302 E. Second St. #307 Duluth, MN 55415 You are hereby notified that a Termination of Parental Rights Hearing has been scheduled for April 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at the Douglas County Courthouse located at 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880, before the Hon. George L. Glonek. The parental rights of a parent or alleged parent who fails to appear may be terminated. You have the right to have an attorney present and you have the right to consent to the termination of parental rights. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may ask the State Public Defender to represent you. If the Court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after judgment is entered for the right to pursue such relief to be preserved. The approximate conception date of Z.J.N. is between 06-23-2018 and 08-15-2018. Dated at Barron, Wisconsin, this 14th day of March, 2023. Andrew J. Harrington Liden, Dobberfuhl & Harrington, S.C. State Bar #1061492 425 E. LaSalle Ave. Barron, WI 54812 Ph #(715) 537-5636 THE OBJECT OF THIS ACTION IS TO TERMINATE THE PARENTAL RIGHTS CONCERNING THE CHILD Z.J.N. (March 17 & 24, 2023) 203768