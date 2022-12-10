STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: M.D.J. Date of Birth: 4-19-2010 SUMMONS PUBLICATION File No. 22TP11 S.M.D. 306 Homecroft Ct. Superior, WI 54880 5491 S. State Hwy 35 Superior, WI 54880 You are hereby notified that a Termination of Parental Rights Hearing has been scheduled for December 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM, at the Douglas County Courthouse located at 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880, before the Hon. George L. Glonek. The parental rights of a parent or alleged parent who fails to appear may be terminated. You have the right to have an attorney present and you have the right to consent to the termination of parental rights. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may ask the State Public Defender to represent you. If the Court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after judgment is entered for the right to pursue such relief to be preserved. The approximate conception date of M.D.J. is between 6-23-2009 and 8-22-2009. Dated at Barron, Wisconsin, this 28th day of November, 2022. Andrew J. Harrington Liden, Dobberfuhl & Harrington, S.C. State Bar #1061492 425 E. LaSalle Ave. Barron, WI 54812 Ph #(715) 537-5636 THE OBJECT OF THIS ACTION IS TO TERMINATE THE PARENTAL RIGHTS CONCERNING THE CHILD M.D.J. (Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 126902