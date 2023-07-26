STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Plaintiff: Kelli Hashey DBA DC Testing 1419 Tower Ave Superior, WI 54880 vs To: Defendant(s): Eric Parker 230 W Superior St #400 Duluth, MN 55802 Publication Summons and Notice (Small Claims) Publication Summons and Notice of Filing To THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as the Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court: Douglas County Courthouse Telephone Number of clerk of clerk: 715-395-1203 Court/Room Number: 301 Address: 1313 Belknap St Superior, WI 54880 on the following date and time: Date: 8-17-23 Time: 2:30 P.M. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgement against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of this claim has been sent to you at your address stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgement awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property You may have the option to answer without appearing in court, or on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of you Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. (July 22, 2023) 243428