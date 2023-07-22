STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Plaintiff: Kelli Hashey DBA DC Testing 1419 Tower Ave Superior, WI 54880 vs To: Defendant(s): Eric Parker 230 W Superior St #400 Duluth, MN 55802 Amended Summons and Complaint (Small Claims) Claim for money ($10, 000 or less) SUMMONS To the Defendant(s): You are being sued as described on the attached complaint. If you wish to dispute this matter. You must appear at the time and place stated or You must file a written answer and provide a copy to the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney on or before the date and time stated. If you do not appear or answer, the plaintiff may win this case and a judgement entered for what the plaintiff is asking. When to Appear/File an Answer Date: 8-17-23 Time: 2:30 PM Place: Douglas County Courthouse 1313 Belknap St. Room 301 Superior, WI 54880 /s/ Michele L. Wick Date 7-19-23 COMPLAINT Plaintiff’s Demand: 1.The plaintiff demands judgement for Claim for Money $200 Plus interest, costs, attorney fees, if any, and such other relief as the court deems proper. 2. Brief statement of dates and facts: In 2021 plaintiff’s client (Eric Frost) was going through a divorce and being accused of drug use, and possible tampering of test results. Mr Park called me and asked if we could perform the same hair follicle test that we had been doing but results and invoice to him exclusively to avoid any accusations. I have repeatedly sent by email and us mail the invoice and not been paid. He refuses my phone calls twice I spoke with someone in the office account payable department who promised payment who no payment received. I am the plaintiff. /s/ Kelli Hashey Kelli Hashey DBA DC Testing 1419 Tower Ave Superior, WI 54880 Email Address: dctestingsuperior@gmail.com Phone Number: 715-718-2629 Date: 6/30/23 (July 22, 2023) 243428