STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Plaintiff(s) (Name and Address): Heights Finance Corporation 2605 W College Ave Aggleton, WI 54914 -vs- Defendant(s) (Name and Address): Raymond Allen Koch JR 181 2nd Ave #A1 Minong, WI 54859 Small Claims Publication Summons Case No. 22SC943 Publication Summons and Notice of Filing TO THE PERSON($) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court: Douglas County Courthouse Telephone Number of Clerk of Court: 715-395-1203 Courtroom/Room Number: Court to be held: must appear and file written answer Address: Appear via Video Zoom https://wicourts.zoom.us/j/97089347478 Address: Meeting ID 970 8934 7478 City: State Zip on the following date and time: Date: 12/29/2022 Time: 2:30 p.m. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Signature of Plaintiff/Attorney /s/ Wendy Ganzen Plaintiff’s/Attorney’s Telephone Number 920-733-1264 Date: 12/2/22 (Dec 7, 2022) 128472