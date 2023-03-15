STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, COUNT

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, COUNTY Amy Lynn Johnson 1921 Iowa Ave. Superior, WI 54880 vs Ed Oman 5092 Howard Gnesen RD Duluth, MN 55803 Publication Summons and Notice (Small Claims) Case No. 23SC139 TO THE PERSON(S) NAME ABOVE AS DEFENDANTS (S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s), A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be hearing in the following small claims court: Douglas County Courthouse Telephone Number of clerk of court: 715-395-1203 Courtroom/Room Number: 301 Address: 1313 Belknap St. City: Superior State: WI Zip: 54880 on the following date and time: Date: 04-06-2023 Time: 2:30 PM If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgement against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgement may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) to own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. /s/ Amy Johnson Plaintiff Date: 3-7-23 (March 15, 2023) 203352