State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU‐FA‐23‐481 LORI JEAN WIPSON Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of LORI JEAN WIPSON vs James Albin Nick, Sr. To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Order for Protection Following Hearing has been issued in this case. You may obtain a copy of the Order for Protection Following Hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: August 14, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (Aug. 16, 2023) 250238