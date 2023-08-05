State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU‐FA‐23‐557 Jerrod James Bunt Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of ETIENNE NOEL POWERS vs Jerrod James Bunt To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. An order has been issued directing you to appear at the hearing on August 15, 2023, at 1:55PM via Zoom. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection, Order for Hearing, and Zoom information from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: August 2, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (Aug. 5, 2023) 246935