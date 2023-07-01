State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU‐FA‐23‐459 Kirsten M Mularky vs. Casey Burke Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of Kirsten M Mularky vs Casey Burke To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Order for Protection has been filed in this case. A hearing has been scheduled for July 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM via zoom. Meeting ID: 160 869 6841 Passcode: 596956. You may obtain a copy of the Petition for Order for Protection from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802‐1285 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: June 28, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (July 1, 2023) 238839