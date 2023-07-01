State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Susan Anita Williams vs. Keaton Howard Hunter Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of Susan Anita Williams vs Keaton Howard Hunter To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Order for Protection has been filed in this case. A hearing has been scheduled for July 11, 2023 at 2:35 PM via Zoom. Meeting ID: 160 869 6841 Passcode: 596956. You may obtain a copy of the Petition for Order for Protection from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 Failure to appear at the hearing or to obtain a copy of the Petition will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: June 28, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (July 1, 2023) 238838