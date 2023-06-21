State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number 69DU-PR-23-139 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised Amended In re the Estate of John Edward Sundberg, a/k/a John E. Sundberg, Deceased Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on July 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM a hearing will be held at - Duluth, Minnesota for the formal provate of a document that is claimed to be the original Will of hte Decedent, dated August 24, 2021; and for the appointmemt of: Name: Martin G. Sundberg Address: 4419 Gilliat St. Duluth MN 55804 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decendent in an upsupervised administration. Any objects to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver. (see http://mncourts.gove/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p69). If proper and if no objects are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administrer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.30-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Date: Jun. 5, 2023 /s/ Jill Eichenwald District Court Judge (June 21, 28, 2023) 235679