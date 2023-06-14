State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-422 Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of Roger Timothy Brigan vs Samantha Rae Payeur To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Duluth Minnesota 55802-1285 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: June 9, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (June 14, 2023) 233353