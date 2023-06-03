State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-PR-23-176 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Betty Carolyn Ryberg, Deceased Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on July 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM a hearing will be held at - Duluth, Minnesota for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Name: Barbara J. Kolodge Address: 5593 Industrial Rd., Duluth, MN 55811 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 24, 2023 BY THE COURT: /s/ Mark Starr District Court Judge Filed by: Barbara J. Kolodge 5593 Industrial Rd Duluth, MN 55811 218-390-0349 (June 3 & 10, 2023) 230197