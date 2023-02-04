State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-PR-22-477 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing In re the Estate of RICHARD BRIAN KOVALA, Deceased You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Hearing Information February 14, 2023 Probate Hearing 1:30 PM The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer, St. Louis County District Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings. You must: • Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes. • Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits. • Contact the court at 218-221-7560 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video. • If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one. To join by internet: 1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): Meeting ID: 161225 6949 Passcode: 706080 3.Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant. (Feb 4 & 11, 2023) 187780