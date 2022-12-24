State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-2366 I Case Type: Harassment SHAWN PHILIP LAMERE and On Behalf Of Minor Child vs Joshua Zwanzig Order for Publication (Harassment) [Minn. Stat.§ 609.748, subd. 3(b)] Based upon the Petitioner’s Request, IT IS ORDERED: 1. The notice shall be published one time in a legal newspaper in St. Louis County. 2. Costs for notice by publication shall be paid by the Court. The Court may assess such costs against Respondent. 3. Other: /s/ Jessica J. Fralich Referee of District Court Judge of District Court (Dec. 24, 2022) 136695