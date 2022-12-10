State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU-PR-22-429 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Jeffery Nils Larson, Deceased Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on December 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM a hearing will be held at Duluth, Minnesota for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Name: Geraldine M. Hunt Address: 2308 Terminal Ave., Duluth, MN 55810 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http:ljmncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that {subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: /s/ Leslie E. Beiere District Court Judge OR Court Administrator Name: Geraldine Hunt Address: 2308 Terminal Ave. Duluth, MN 55810 Telephone: 218-390-4686 (Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 128012