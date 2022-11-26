State of Minnesota St. Louis County Dist

State of Minnesota St. Louis County District Court Judicial District: Sixth Court File Number: 69DU-CV-22-2249 Case Type: Harassment Theresa Marie Haws Petitioner vs Adam Johnson Dack Respondent Notice of Issuance of Harassment Restraining Order by Publication To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on October 19th, 2022 A hearing has not been scheduled.You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 100 N 5th Ave W, Room 320, Duluth, MN, 55802. Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: November 23, 2022 /s/ Matthew A. Stai Court Administrator / Deputy (Nov. 26, 2022) 126033