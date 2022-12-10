STATE OF MINNESOTA SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRI

STATE OF MINNESOTA SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS Court File No. 69DU-PR-22-440 Estate of Sheen Martin a/k/a Shin Taniguchi, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 10, 2023, at 2:15 (p.m.), a hearing will be held in this Court at 100 North 5th Avenue West #320, Duluth, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Junko Taniguchi Martin, whose address is 15702 Crystal Path, Rosemount, MN 55068, and Erik J. Martin, whose address is 15702 Crystal Path, Rosemount, MN 55068 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT /s/ Dale Harris Harris, Dale Nov 29 2022 11:11 a.m. Judge of District Court Dated: Nov. 29, 2022 Amy Turnquist / Debra Thorstensen, Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Joseph P. Kukla Thiel, Anderson, Kukla & Gunderson, P.L.L.P. 7300 Metro Boulevard, Suite 630 Edina, MN 55439 Attorney I.D. 387458 Telephone: (952) 920-8444 Email: jkukla@thielfirm.com (Dec. 3 & 10, 2022) 127491