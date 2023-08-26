State of Minnesota District Court St Lou

State of Minnesota District Court St Louis County Judicial District: 6th Court File Number: 69DU-FA-23-593 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Ashley Joyce Anderson Petitioner vs Amanda Pfhul Respondent Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: An order has been issued directing you to appear Via Zoom on September 12th 2023 at 1:15 PM and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted. You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the St. Louis County Court Administrator’s Office. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order. Nicole Homer Court Administrator / Deputy (Aug. 26, 2023) 253085