State of Minnesota District Court St. Lo

State of Minnesota District Court St. Louis County Sixth District Court File Number: 69DU‐FA‐23‐457 Susan Anita Williams Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) In the Matter of Susan Anita Williams vs Keaton Howard Hunter To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Order For Protection Following Hearing has been issued in this case on July 11, 2023. You may obtain a copy of the Order for Protection Following Hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: St. Louis County District Court 100 North 5th Avenue West Rm. 320 Duluth Minnesota 55802‐1285 Failure to obtain a copy of the Order for Protection will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: August 9, 2023 Amy Turnquist Court Administrator (Aug. 12, 2023) 249287